Super Bowl 2025: 11 celebrities spotted at Super Bowl LIX - including Taylor Swift and Serena Williams

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 10th Feb 2025, 03:06 BST

The stars were out for Super Bowl LIX 👀

The Super Bowl is one of the hottest tickets in town. Especially with Kendrick Lamar performing the halftime show.

Plenty of stars, from Hollywood icons, to legends of the sporting world, where spotted at the big game in New Orleans this year. Take a look through our gallery of 11 celebs who were snapped at the game.

See the full setlist for Kendrick Lamar’s performance. Find out how to watch the halftime show if you missed it in the UK.

Listen now on Screen Babble: Don't miss our ultimate Oscars guide - and The Traitors

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper was spotted at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

1. Bradley Cooper

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper was spotted at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Brendan Fraser attends the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl

2. Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser attends the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl | Cindy Ord/Getty Images Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Flavor Flav attend the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl

3. Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav attend the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl | Cindy Ord/Getty Images Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Erica Watson attends the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl

4. Erica Watson

Erica Watson attends the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl | Cindy Ord/Getty Images Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Harry Connick Jr. performs onstage prior to Super Bowl

5. Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. performs onstage prior to Super Bowl | Cindy Ord/Getty Images Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Photo Sales
(L-R) Kaylie Alyson and Solomon Thomas attend the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl

6. Kaylie Alyson and Solomon Thomas

(L-R) Kaylie Alyson and Solomon Thomas attend the Tubi Red Carpet during the Super Bowl | Cindy Ord/Getty Images Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BoostSuper BowlCelebrities
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice