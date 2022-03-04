Suicide verdict ruled in case of tragic Blackpool woman who struggled with mental illness since age 13

Chloe Ashworth, of Worcester Road, died of multi-organ failure on December 8 2020, two days after calling a helpline and saying she had taken a drug overdose.

At Blackpool town hall yesterday, coroner Alan Wilson ruled the 24-year-old’s death a suicide.

He said: “Chloe had a long history of involvement with mental health services. She had previously been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, and was felt to be at risk of making impulsive and unpredictable decisions. She was known to deliberately self-harm."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool town hall

Miss Ashworth that had been in and out of hospital multiple times in Rochdale and Blackpool in the years leading up to her death.

On July 30 2020, she told her psychiatrist, Dr Peter, Kelsall that she had been stockpiling her medication ‘as a back-up’, and that she had come close to taking it after arguing with her family the week before. However, he was reluctant to admit her to hospital, as her self harm had only worsened while in hospital previously.

He said: “I found it concerning but I didn’t think it represented a big change in her presentation because she had a lot of suicidal ideation.”

On December 4 2020, she reported an increase in suicidal thoughts, and was given advice about distraction techniques and accessing crisis services.

Two days later, she was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, and was admitted to ITU at 11.55pm. At 5.30pm on December 8, her condition dramatically deteriorated, and she died at 8.59pm that day.