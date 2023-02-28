Some visually stunning works of art by a Polish-born artist based in Blackpool are currently on display in the town.

Katarzyna Nowak Is a Blackpool-based self-taught artist who has been creating art using oil acrylic and mixed media for over 20 years now.

Her work revolves around ruling out the negative and focusing on the highs life has to offer.

An exhibition of her work is currently on display at the Tea Amantes Leaf Tea Shop and Gallery on Albert Road, Blackpool, until Monday March 6.

The artist, who shortens her name to Kazia, said: “My paintings are always the mirror of my emotions. I love to paint people, capture the movement of their bodies and connect with their souls, so I can really feel and visualize their expressions.

" I strongly believe that honest emotions, deep feelings, and human experiences are the soul image in the existence trip through the life map.

“To develop my artistic skills and techniques I participated In Omar Ortiz’s Hyperrealistic painting masterclasses in Rucphen, The Netherlands in 2019.“Since then I could see the difference in expressing myself more accurately.”

1 . Kasia Nowak exhibition at Blackpool Kasia Nowak is holding an exhibition of her work in Blackpool Photo: Third party Photo Sales

2 . Kasia Nowak exhibition at Blackpool Another stunning work by Kasia Nowak, currently on exhibition at Blackpool's Tea Amantes gallery on Albert Road Photo: Third party Photo Sales

3 . Kasia Nowak exhibition at Blackpool Kasia Nowak works in vivid colours. Another painting on exhibition at Blackpool Photo: Third party Photo Sales

4 . Kasia Nowak exhibition at Blackpool Kasia Nowak's work has impressed many during her exhibition at Blackpool which continues until March 6 Photo: Third party Photo Sales