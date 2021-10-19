Stunning Blackpool Tower model - made from Lego

Rob Smith's model of Blackpool Tower was a labour of love

Rob, 36, a health worker who lives in Wootton, Northamptonshire, worked nearly every day on the project until he completed it.

Not content with constructing the three-and-half ft tall model of the tower itself, he has also created a mini-tram track around it and included some of the giant black tulips on Blackpool prom.

His tower, constructed from around 5,000 red Lego bricks, even comes complete with lights.

Rob said: "I have visited Blackpool many times, usually when I went to see friends in Preston, and I have some great memories.

"Lots of people make models of the Eiffel Tower - I decided to make one of Blackpool.

"It is a fabulous building, it was built on a grand scale and is one of the most iconic structures in the country."

Rob says his partner, Ryan, is tolerant of his labour of love - providing it is "kept in a room out of the way"!

The beautifully constructed tower may appear to be finally finished, but Ryan still has further ambitions for it.