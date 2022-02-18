String of ponies from 40-strong group welcomed to World Horse Welfare Penny Farm

Some 14 Welsh Mountain ponies, including some pregnant mares, moved onto the Preston New Road-based farm this week. Six went to the Horses and Ponies Protection Agency, four to Bransby Horses Rescue and Welfare in Lincoln, 16 went to the Blue Cross, and the remaining one was rehomed directly to a new family.

The ponies had been brought to the attention of World Horse Welfare in late 2021, when their deceased owner's family became unable to deal with the day to day care of such a large string, and signed them over to the charity's care.

A huge multi-charity campaign to gather and rehome the group then followed. In December, after communicating via the National Equine Welfare Council, World Horse Welfare and HAPPA worked together to round up the ponies from the farm in North Wales.

The new arrivals at World Horse Welfare Penny Farm

Rae Andrews, field officer from World Horse Welfare said: “Cases involving large numbers of horses or ponies are unfortunately frequent, and always pose a logistical problem to find spaces to take them all in at one time. The fact that we were able to find places for them is testament to the way all the different organisations involved through NEWC work together.

"This case also highlights the importance of considering that difficult thing - what will happen when we are no longer there? - and making plans for the provision of your animals once you are gone.”

The ponies were given health checks before being sent off to their various homes, where they are now undergoing rehabilitation.

A World Horse Welfare Penny Farm spokesman said: "All the ponies... are now well on their journey towards rehabilitation. They are becoming used to being handled and can be seen by visitors to the centre. It is also believed that some of the mares are pregnant, so the team at Penny Farm is expecting some more pint-sized ponies to be born in the coming months.

The ponies as they were rounded up on the farm in North Wales

"The aim for each pony at World Horse Welfare is that when they are fit and ready they will be able to be rehomed. Rehoming a horse is an immensely rewarding experience and offers the horse or pony a vital second chance, as well as making space in the farms for more horses that desperately need help to be taken in."

Tracy Heaton, equine inspector from HAPPA said: “It is always a pleasure working alongside my World Horse Welfare colleagues supporting them offering our resources and enabling such great teamwork. Especially in today’s difficult equine welfare climate, working in collaboration is key to getting the job done. The task involved in the round up of large groups can be extremely challenging and is reliant on a knowledgeable, proficient team working in harmony with each other; likewise, HAPPA equally works with World Horse Welfare calling on their resources to assist us on equine operations where necessary."

Bransby Horses' equine welfare manager, Rachel Jenkinson, said: “We understand the importance of joining forces as a collective to respond to large welfare cases such as this. We are forever grateful to our loyal supporters for the regular donations that make it possible for us to able to provide these animals with the care and love they deserve.”

Maria Kavanagh, manager at Blue Cross animal rehoming centre in Rolleston, Staffordshire, said: “We are happy to join other charities whenever we can when large groups of vulnerable horses need rehoming. This family did absolutely the right thing in getting help for this group and no owner should find themselves abandoning horses when they can no longer cope as charities will always offer support whenever possible."

