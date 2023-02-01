Former Strictly Come Dancing professional winner Pasha Kovalev, and Dancing on Ice winner Hayley Tamaddon, will be judging nine contestants from across the North West and their professional dance partners as they take to the ballroom floor. The theme for this Strictly Come Dancing inspired event is ‘a night at the movies’ with the couples hoping to wow the judges and audience with routines inspired by all the Hollywood favourites, including Ghostbusters and Back to the Future.

Members of the public are invited to buy tickets to this evening of glitz and glamour, where the live audience will also get the deciding vote on which couple takes the glitterball trophy home. In addition to the dancing, guests will enjoy a VIP drinks reception from Liverpool Gin Distillery and a three-course meal. This will be followed by the sparkling Strictly show hosted by radio presenter Claire Simmo, all while supporting Shelter’s vital work in the fight for home.

Right now, there are more than 14,600 people in the North West who are homeless, including 6,720 children. All funds raised from this year’s event will help Shelter's frontline services to continue providing free and expert help to anyone facing homelessness in the North West and beyond, as well helping to campaign for lasting change.

Strictly goes to the movies

Pauline Cox, Regional Community Fundraiser at Shelter, said: “Strictly Goes to the Movies is set to be a glamorous evening of dazzling dance moves and beloved film tunes that will get everyone up and dancing in their seats. We’d love to see as many people as possible joining our contestants at the home of ballroom right here in Blackpool, all while helping to raise vital funds for Shelter.

“There are thousands of people in the North West who are homeless right now, and worried what the future holds. Shelter’s work fighting the housing emergency and providing practical help to those trying to escape homelessness is crucial – because having a safe home means everything. Our advisers are working hard so no-one has to face homelessness alone, but we cannot do this without the amazing support of the public and our partners. By buying a ticket and seeing whose cha cha cha is best, you can help us to be there for people without a safe place to call home.”

The event is taking place on Saturday February 11 and starts at 6pm. Ticket holders will enjoy a drinks reception and a three course meal followed by the dancing. After dinner there will be a showcase from the professional dancers, the main dance competition and a group dance. The winner will then be announced, and guests will have the opportunity to take to the floor of this iconic ballroom themselves.

Tickets are £75 each and available from bit.ly/bpoolstrictly and Blackpool Gazette readers can enjoy a £30 discount by using the code READER.