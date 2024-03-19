Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three former Strictly Come Dancing participants - presenters Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore, as well as actress Amanda Abbington - have reportedly met up to discuss the problems they had during the show.

All three were partnered with Italian professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, who has been on Strictly for nine series, and the women have all been open since leaving the BBC competition about how tough they found the partnership to be.

Now a source has told the Sun that Ranvir, Laura and Amanda have met up to compare notes on their experiences with Giovanni and to consider whether they would escalate their complaints to a formal level.

From top left clockwise: Ranvir Singh, Amanda Abbington, Giovanni Pernice and Laura Whitmore. Credit: Getty

The source said: “All three had difficult experiences with Giovanni, who is well known to be intense during training. They met in person to share their experiences.

“Their meeting was emotional but heart-warming. They now know they are there to support each other after their tough times with Giovanni. Tears were shed.

“There is every possibility all three could take it further and formally complain to the BBC, but for now they’re comforting each other.”

Lancashire television star Ranvir, 46, appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, making it to week 7 with Giovanni as her partner.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain before her Strictly series even aired, the mum of one said "He is a fiery Italian, super strict - I am a bit scared of him" and the Sun also claimed that Ranvir had flagged an issue with Giovanni during training.

Former Love Island presenter Laura, 38, was partnered with Giovanni back in 2016, and the couple - who were unable to dance in week 5 as Laura had suffered an ankle injury - were eliminated in week 7.

Two years after her time on the show, the Irish presenter wrote in a blog for the Huffington Post: "I’m still not ready to talk in-depth about my experience on the show. I was placed with a dance partner I was extremely uncomfortable with. I cried every day. And I really was broken, both mentally and physically, by the end."

Meanwhile 53-year-old Amanda of Sherlock and Mr Selfridge fame was then on the most recent series of the show, but withdrew in week five citing illness.

However in January the actress reportedly requested rehearsal footage from her time on Strictly amid rumours of a feud with Giovanni and she revealed she has been diangosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following her experience on the show.

Amanda and Giovanni pictured before the latest series of Strictly. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

The source also told the Sun: “Only a handful of people will understand what it’s like to be trained by Giovanni and in the industry he is regarded as a ‘perfectionist’.

“He’s been known to row with many of his partners.”

Last month, when appearing on the One Show, host Alex Jones asked Giovanni: "There's been a bit in the press recently about you and your Strictly partners. How would you describe yourself as a teacher?".

The Italian star replied: "I'm definitely a perfectionist. Like every other competitor, I like to win.

"But for me, it's more about getting the best out of my partner, especially if I see there is talent there. I want to do my job properly.

"I think, like everyone, you train your life to be the best, and when you're on Strictly, you've only got one week."

Giovanni Pernice and Anton du Beke in Anton & Giovanni's Adventures In Spain. Credit: BBC/BBC Studios

Last night, the first episode of Giovanni's new show 'Adventures in Spain' with fellow professional dancer Anton Du Beke also aired on BBC One and during it, the 33-year-old seemed to explain why he works so hard.

Giovanni told Anton: "You know, I'm a workaholic as they say because obviously there's the fear that everything is going to finish someday, that's the truth.

"Obviously I support me, I support my family back in Sicily, financially, so I always have the fear that if I stop, everything and everybody else and stops because of me."