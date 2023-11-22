Strictly Come Dancing: who is most likely to win after Blackpool according to latest odds
Over the weekend, Strictly returned to our screens yet again but with an extra glittery twist – broadacasting from the legendary Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
TV presenter Angela Rippon and her dance partner Kai Widdrington sadly left the competition in Blackpool after finding themselves in the dance off where they were unamiously voted out by the j
After Angela and Kai’s departure, six couples remain in the competition; these are presenter Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, former tennis player Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, West End star Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, and actor Nigel Harman and Katya Jones.
During the Blackpool week, it was Ellie/Vito and Layon/Nikita that topped the score chart (with 39), followed by Angela/Carlos (38), then Bobby/Diane and Annabel/Carlos (both with 35) and finally Nigel/Katya with 31.
But the scores equate to how likely each pair are to win the show? Find out below what the current odds are for each pair...
Who is most likely to win Strictly Come Dancing?
The following odds are from oddschecker.com, which collates the odds from various betting websites.
MOST LIKELY TO WIN – Ellie and Vito with 2/5
Nigel and Katya 9/1
Layton and Nikita 12/1
Bobby and Diane 18/1
Angela and Carlos 25/1
LEAST LIKELY TO WIN -Annabel and Johannes 100/1