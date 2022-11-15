Strictly Come Dancing is heading back to Blackpool's Tower Ballroom - and here is all you need to know

It promises to a highlight of a series which regularly attracts some 13 million viewers and will again put the resort’s iconic landmark firmly in the national spotlight.

The three years since Strictly was last in town have coincided with the ballroom, which dates back to 1894, having had its most extensive restoration in 30 years.

The famous dancefloor has been restored to its former glory after a team of experts were brought in to break down more than 100 layers of lacquer, before the floor was sanded down and resealed. The ballroom reopened in January.

Blackpool's iconic Tower Ballroom will host TV's Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday for the first time in three years.

When does Strictly Come Dancing come to Blackpool?

The show will be broadcast in front of a live audience at Blackpool Tower on Saturday, November 19.

What time is it on TV?

Saturday’s show is on BBC One from 7.45pm to 9.10pm, with the weekend’s results show, also shot in Blackpool, following on Sunday from 7.20pm to 8pm.

Eventual series winner Kelvin Fletcher signs an autograph on arriving at his hotel in Blackpool for Strictly's 2019 Blackpool Tower Ballroom show. Picture: Darren and Dave Nelson.

Which couples will be taking part?

The couples still in contention for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing crown are: TV and radio presenter Tyler West and professional dancer Dianne Buswell; actor and singer Kym Marsh and professional partner Graziano Di Prima; actor Will Mellor and professional Nancy Xu; TV presenter Helen Skelton and professional Gorka Márquez; singer-songwriter Fleur East and professional Vito Coppola; cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and professional Jowita Przystal; comedian Ellie Taylor and professional Johannes Radebe; singer Molly Rainford and professional Carlos Gu.

Memorable Strictly moments in Blackpool

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom has been the scene of many memorable Strictly moments over the years, including 2016’s entrance by former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, who was lowered from the ceiling playing a piano before taking to the dance floor to jive with Katya Jones to the Jerry Lee Lewis hit Great Balls of Fire.

Other talked-about Blackpool moments include Ann Widdecombe’s Samba alongside professional partner Anton Du Beke in 2010, which saw the pair both dressed in bright yellow and resulted in the former Tory MP earning the night’s lowest score of 13 out of 40.

Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher’s performance of Jailhouse Rock with professional partner Oti Mabuse the last time Strictly was in Blackpool in 2019, on his way to eventually being crowned that year’s champion, will also live long in viewers’ memories.

The appeal of Strictly

Kate Shane, head of Merlin’s Blackpool attractions, including the Tower, perfectly summed up what it means for Blackpool Tower Ballroom to host ahead of its last visit here in 2019. She said: “It’s a great show, pure family entertainment and the nation’s most popular programme and the highlight for me after seeing the transformation of the set is watching the faces of the celebrities when they walk out onto the floor for the first time.

“Compared to Elstree (where Strictly is usually shot) it’s just so much bigger and it’s a sprung floor so as well as the excitement the nerves set in but then you watch them dance on it for the first time and the excitement sets in.

“Come the Saturday and the live audience are in it just makes for a great setting and show.

“We’re immensely proud each year and it’s wonderful to see the whole of Blackpool getting excited from the taxi drivers to the coffee shops.

