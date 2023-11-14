Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool: Production trucks arrive next to the Tower ready for filming
Film crews have started to arrive in the resort ready for Strictly Come Dancing, as celebs prepare to dazzle inside Blackpool tower ballroom this Saturday (Nov 18).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
At least three large trucks pulled up next to Blackpool Tower this morning, at around 11am.
More are expected to arrive over the next few days, as they get ready for their annual trip to the home of ballroom dancing.
This year will be the 21st time that the BBC show has come to Blackpool, and it will be broadcast on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer as usual.
Follow Blackpool Gazette for more news about Strictly Come Dancing in the resort.