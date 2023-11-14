Film crews have started to arrive in the resort ready for Strictly Come Dancing, as celebs prepare to dazzle inside Blackpool tower ballroom this Saturday (Nov 18).

At least three large trucks pulled up next to Blackpool Tower this morning, at around 11am.

More are expected to arrive over the next few days, as they get ready for their annual trip to the home of ballroom dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing is at Blackpool Tower this weekend, and production trucks have started to arrive

This year will be the 21st time that the BBC show has come to Blackpool, and it will be broadcast on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer as usual.