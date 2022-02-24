Storms caused trees to crash into house on Blackpool's Grange Park estate

Leanne Cooke and Matthew Cooke. Grace 11, Dillan, 4 and Thomas, 6. Matthew Jr, 2.

With further trees threatening to come down on the Dinmore Avenue house, fire fighters were called to the scene and the mum and four children had to stay in the grandmother’s two bedroom flat in Marton.

But just one day after they returned to Grange Park, the remaining trees crashed down on the house again.

Leanne Cooke, 30, said: “It was really frightening, these were big trees and there were five of them swaying about right next to our house.

“My daughter Grace’s back bedroom was the nearest and I dread to think what might have happened.

“She had her 11th birthday on Monday but it didn’t exactly go to plan.

“There has been some damage to the gable end and we have lost some roof tiles and had damaged to the facias but it could have been even worse.”

The drama began last Friday when Storm Eunice whipped up lashing winds which shook the five trees overlooking the house and then brought two of them crashing down onto the roof.

Leanne said: “We heard a loud crack and we knew the house had been hit.

“We decided to call the fire brigade and they said it wasn’t safe to stay in the house, and was there anywhere we could stay?

“So I had to phone my mum, who lives in a two bedroom flat on Tulloch Court, and I went there with the four children an had to stay in my mum’s spare bedroom overnight.

“On Saturday the landlord and removed the two trees and we thought the worst was over.”

With a brief lull in weather conditions, the family returned to the Grange Park on Saturday, where partner Matthew had stayed to make sure the family’s pets were safe.

But then even more severe weather arrived with Storm Franklin on the Sunday, and in the early hours of Monday the remaining trees crashed onto the house again.

Leanne said: “I work up at about 5am and there was a strange squeaking sound, very loud.

“I knew something was wrong and wen I looked out I could see two more trees had fallen on the room and the fifth was about to fall down as well, it was hanging there.

“The scariest thing through all of this was worrying of the children would be safe - and then I was worrying if the next-door neighbours were alright.”

Leanne lives at the house with partner Matthew Cooke, 31, and children Grace 11, Thomas, six, Dillan, four and Matthew Jr, aged two.

She added: “The trees have always been there, we never thought there would be a danger from them.

“But these storms have been really strong and we’ve never known anything like it.

“Thankfully our private landlord has been brilliant and all the trees are down now - but it has been stressful and I’ve had problems sleeping.

It coincided with a similar incident in Cleveleys at the weekend when a roof was blown off a home on Nutter Road after Storm Franklin struck, The huge section of what appeared to be tar paper and wooden boards came crashing down after it was whipped off a three-storey home in Nutter Road.