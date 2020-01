Wyre council have closed storm gates at Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Knott End beaches today (January 13) due to a high winds and heavy rain forecast across the Fylde coast.

Closures will be in place today, with limited access throughout the rest of the week.

The council has advised members of the public to stay away from the promenades in the Wyre towns, and not to try to access the beach for their own safety during stormy weather.