Storm Agnes: Lancashire weather: Hour by hour forecast according to BBC and Met Office
With a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office from 12noon on Wednesday through to 7am this morning, people were advised of the possible effects of strong and disruptive winds. the storm had not been as severe as anticipated.
The Met Office updated its wind warning as it expected the ‘likelihood of impacts to increase’ as the storm has been officially named as Agnes – the first of the storm naming season which runs from September to August. The wind warning highlighted the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some. Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.
Hour by hour forecast for Thursday and Friday:
Thursday: 11am: Overcast with highs of 15 degrees. 12pm: Overcast with highs of 16 degrees. 1pm: Cloudy with highs of 16 degrees. 2pm to 4pm: Light showers and cloudy with highs of 16 degrees. 5pm and 6pm: Cloudy with light rain and highs of 15 degrees. 7pm to 10pm: Showers and heavy rain with highs of 14 degrees. 11pm and 12am: Light rain, showers and a moderate breeze.
Friday: 1am to 5am: Gusty winds and rain with lows of 13 degrees. 6am to 7am: Gusty winds and drizzle with temperatures of 11 degrees. 8am: Gusty winds and rain.