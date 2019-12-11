Stolen French bulldog is reunited with Blackpool owners after being taken from back garden

A french bulldog has been reunited with her owners after being stolen from a Blackpool garden.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Kya went missing from a garden on Milbourne Street, Blackpool, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Kya was let out into the back garden by her owners but was missing when they went out to check on her and the garden gate was open.

However Kya's owner, David Smith, 39, said: "We have been reunited with Kya after she was spotted in town.

"Someone who had recognised a picture of her has taken her off someone walking her in the town centre and contacted me to say they have got her.

"She's excellent and is in good health. We are just so glad to get her home."

David and his partner Terry McCarthy, 30, thanked people for sharing the post on social media, with David adding: "Without the reaction she wouldn't have been spotted.