Still chance for locals to take up 2 for 1 ticket offer for Hot Ice Show
The Hot Ice Show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is almost over – but anyone with an FY or PR postcode can catch one of the last performances and take advantage of a 2 for 1 ticket offer.
To take advance of the offer, guests simply need to select the show they would like to see and choose two tickets then enter the code LOCAL241 at checkout where they will only be charged for one. The offer is valid for every performance apart from the evening show on Saturday, September 10.
Hot Ice has returned to the Arena at the Pleasure Beach with a new show Rapture, which has been wowing audiences since July 7.
It’s a fast-moving live performance, choreographed by Oula Jaaskelainen, a former Olympic athlete and Hot Ice cast member, who, working together with former dancer and assistant choreographer Lynsey Brown, creates excitement by encouraging the performers to skate at high speeds with intricate footwork and spine-tingling jumps.
Most Popular
-
1
Alfie Boe at Lytham Proms: These were the glorious scenes at Lytham Hall as Blackpool-born tenor starred
-
2
Bobby Ball: 20 wonderful photos showing poignant statue unveiling of comedy legend in Lowther Gardens, Lytham
-
3
Bobby Ball: Comedian’s statue unveiled for first time at Lowther Gardens in Lytham
-
4
Developers fined thousands after work on historic Blackpool building
-
5
Ride The Lights 2022: Can you spot yourself? These were the scenes as hundreds of cyclists took to Blackpool Promenade
Ticket details here.