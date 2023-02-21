The evening will benefit Street Angels Blackpool, supporting vulnerable people in the resort, and the Forget-Me-Notts charity, which aims to empower local people and businesses to support their social care system in meeting the practical emergency needs of the most vulnerable children in their community,

Along with Steve, who has also long been a familiar face in the annual panto at the Blackpool Grand Theatre, on the bill will be Peter Anthony, the general manager of Lytham Hall who is an accomplished vocalist, entertainer Johnny Roxx, magician Jack Shields, Eleanor Mary Jane and Thomas Pawson, while the evening will also feature a disco, raffle, auction and hot supper.

Tickets for the event cost £25 each and are available by calling Victoria on 07942 197090.