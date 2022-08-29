Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be opened by Steve Royle, a Lancashire favourite funnyman who was a finalist in TV’s Britain Got Talent two years ago and is tyo feature again in the pantomime at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre this year.

Steve is an actor, writer, comedian, juggler, a Gillard award-winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire and last year completed his 17th consecutive pantomime at The Grand.Last year, he starred, to critical acclaim, in the world premier tour of Naturally Insane: The Life of Dan Leno, including performances at Lytham Hall, and is taking the show to the West End.

The RNLI open day will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm and after Steve’s grand opening, visitors will be able to meet the crew of the station’s two lifeboats, the All-weather (ALB) Shannon class Barbara Anne and the D class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) MOAM.

Previous open days at Lytham St Annes RNLI station have been very well attended.

Also on display will be the Station’s huge SLRS launch & recovery vehicle, used for the ALB, plus the smaller tractor and Land Rover used with the ILB. Crew will be on hand to explain the launching systems and answer any other questions.

Along with an appearance by RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, there will be plenty of varied live entertainment throughout the day provided by a number of different groups and solo artists.

A barbecue will be available as well as a cafe and children’s games and face painting will keep the younger visitors entertained.

Steve Royle on stage. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Other attractions will include a secret auction and a tombola and the event is being held in conjunction with the St Annes International Kite Festival, being held through the weekend on the adjacent beach.

The open day is free to attend, but donations are welcome to the RNLI charity dedicated to saving lives at sea.