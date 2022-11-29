Stephen Kitchen inquest: 'Caring' mental-health nurse who dedicated his life to ‘help the most vulnerable' at Blackpool Harbour hospital died from alcohol abuse in his Lytham home
A 35 year old mental health nurse who dedicated his life to ‘help the most vulnerable’ in society died from alcohol abuse, an inquest heard.
Stephen Kitchen was found dead at his home at Mill Court, Lytham, on Aug 07, 2022 with ‘a large quantity of alcohol’ in his blood.
The mental health nurse had been working with dementia patients at The Harbour hospital, on Preston New Road, and was described by a colleague as someone who “brought so much happiness and laughter in to so many peoples lives”.
At an inquest at Blackpool Town Hall, the court heard that the family had been concerned about the drinking habits of the devoted nurse, who had worked for the NHS since 2008.
Him mother had visited him at his home four days before his death, when she had suspected he was ‘under the influence of alcohol’.
His death was confirmed at 10:10, on the Sunday morning, when an ambulance worker found Stephen ‘on his knees facing his door’, with two empty bottles of vodka nearby.
He had blood around his nose and mouth, which was most likely caused by a fall.
A post-mortem examination, carried out Dr Suboda Weerasinghe, found that Stephen had consumed a ‘large quantity of alcohol’ before his death, which was showing up in his blood.
It also revealed that he suffered with Fatty Liver Disease (Hepatic Steatosis) – a buildup of fat inside the liver cells which makes it harder to rid the body of toxins and is often caused by heavy drinking.
His GP had referred Stephen for some help with his drinking in March 2021. There were signs of liver damage at this point.
He was also taking anti-depressant and anxiety medications, but was not receiving any other mental health support.
Chief coroner, Alan Wilson, said it was a ‘sad conclusion, and one all too familiar, where family had been doing all they could in relation to his difficulty with alcohol.’
He also described Stephen as a “caring person who had given 13 years of service to some of the most vulnerable people as a mental health nurse.’
For support with alcohol related problems visit https://www.horizonblackpool.uk/