Starving stray found with masses of matted fur after years on Blackpool streets

The cat, called Angelo, was found wandering around the Penrose Avenue area in May, and was in such a terrible state rescuers feared he would have died within days had he not been picked up.

Since then, he has gone on to make a good recovery - and is ready to move into a loving home for possibly the first time in his life.

Wendy Mulela, of animal rescue group Homeward Bound, said: "Angelo came to us in quite possibly the worst state of any cat we have seen with absolutely colossal matts, covered in flies and smelled so dreadful we expected to find maggots or worse under those matts.

The tom was found covered in matted fur

"As we cut away the matts it became clear that underneath all that was an incredibly emaciated kitty and the horrific smell was coming from his mouth with his gums oozing pus and really bad infection."

Angelo, who is believed to be around seven years old, required extensive dental treatment and three blood tests adding up to a cost of £700. He also tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), which means his immune system is lower than that of normal cats.

Wendy said: "You don’t see many cats up for adoption who are FIV positive, and that's because many rescues prefer to euthanise than for the cat to take up space and wait for a long time to find an understanding home. We don’t do this as we believe every animal deserves a chance when they are otherwise fit and can live as much of a normal life as possible. We just need someone else to believe in this too and be able to offer Angelo a great home.

"He's such a lovely cat. He's so friendly. Ideally the most perfect home would be where he's the only cat, an indoor cat, with a sunny conservatory and garden where he can watch the outside world from."

Angelo has come on 'leaps and bounds' since he was rescued