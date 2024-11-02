British TV and Film stars are heading to Lancashire next week for an a highly anticpated film festival.

The Bay International Film Festival in Morecambe is on between November 8 to December 1 2024 and as well as film fans from across Lancashire, numerous celebrities will also be in attendance.

Who is going to be there?

Comedian and actor Johnny Vegas will be heading to the The Bay International Film Festival alongside Graham Duff who wrote the comedy series ‘IDEAL’ which Johnny starred in;.

‘Comic Strip Presents’ creator Peter Richardson will also be there as will ‘The Bay’ director Daragh Carville and actor Dan Ryan, who plays DI Tony Manning in the ITV’s crime drama.

All the stars will be sharing their insights at the month long festival which now incorprates the Morecambe Film & TV Festival and kicks off with a premiere of the latest episode of The Bay, which was filmed in the Lancashire seaside town.

IDEAL starring Johnny Vegas | submit

What else happens at the festival?

The Bay International Film Festival will showcase more than 100 films - tickets for which have now been released- as well as Q&As with filmmakers, networking events, a women in film forum and a red carpet awards ceremony.

The film festival programme features performances by renowned actors such as Bella Ramsey, Tom Byrne, Peter Mullan, Joanna Scanlan, Rita Simons, René Zagger, Tim McInnerny, Emma Stansfield and Jodie Whittaker.

The line-up also includes an Oscar-nominated film, several BAFTA longlisted works and a dedicated programme of Northern filmmakers' which include everything from provoking documentaries to innovative animations, powerful dramas to hilarious comedies or dark horror/sci-fi/dystopian movies so everyone can find something to their liking.

Costume flash mobs are planned for two films where the audience is invited to come dressed up to embrace the experience. Choose from 80s clobber for The Fence, which follows a council estate kid getting even with local thieves, or full on drag for Unicorns,the powerful story of forbidden love and colliding cultures between a hard-working British single father and a seductive British Indian drag queen.

A number of festival events will also provide the opportunity for audiences to learn more from Reel Conversations with Sir Christopher Frayling, a behind the scenes film set tour and ‘The Art of Cinema in Miniature’ where movie scenes are brought to life in tiny stunning detail.

A still from The Bay series 5, premiering at The Bay International Film Festival. Credit: ITV | ITV

What has been said about The Bay International Film Festival?

Anna Henderson, festival producer, said: “Films have an extraordinary power to touch our hearts, open our minds, and spark change in ways few other mediums can. They transport us into different lives and experiences, allowing us to see the world through new eyes. We're passionate about showcasing films that not only entertain but also illuminate important social issues, stirring empathy and inspiring action.

“These stories can be a catalyst for meaningful conversations, bringing communities together to discuss and address challenges we all face. Whether it's a poignant documentary shedding light on menopause, a comedy about child-parent relationship or a powerful drama exploring social inequality, these films have the potential to leave a lasting impact, motivating us to create positive change in our own lives and communities. It's not just about watching a film; it's about being moved, challenged, and inspired to make a difference.

“Whether you're a seasoned cinephile or a curious first-timer, there's something here to ignite your passion for film. And the best part? We've made sure that everyone, regardless of their budget, can join in this unforgettable experience – most of our screenings are ‘pay as you feel’. So come as you are, bring your friends and family, and let's embark on this cinematic journey together!”

Morecambe Film and TV Festival director Matt Panesh added: “Both film and TV are in a really interesting place at the moment, as streaming brings us closer to audiences around the world and the distances between the two forms are shrinking. It's an exciting time, and I want to bring some of that excitement to Morecambe.

“With all the new festivals in town celebrating everything from poetry to film, the word is getting out that Morecambe is a great place to come. We've been able to bring in some of the nation’s favourites in comedian Johnny Vegas and writer Peter Richardson, the creator who ushered in a new era of comedy with ‘The Comic Strip Presents.’ Add to that, The Bay TV series which has not only put Morecambe on the map but brought some of the buzz of having the town turning into a film set too.”

It is hoped the festival will help Morecambe become a recognised hub for independent cinema in the North West by developing local talent through the Teen Media Programme, creating networking opportunities for filmmakers, and fostering a thriving film culture in Morecambe.

The festival is supported by National Lottery Community Fund, Lancashire County Council, BFI through Film Hub North, Arts Council, Lancaster University, The Granada Foundation, Lancaster City Council, Morecambe BID, EDF Energy, and local restaurant Miaitalia.

The festival takes place across each weekend from November 8 to December 1, at the Reel Cinema, West End Playhouse, More Music, King’s Arms and Johnny’s Warehouse Bar.