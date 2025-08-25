Stars of a BBC and Netflix sitcom are heading to Lancashire as part of national tour

A pair of sitcom stars are heading on the road next month and it includes a stop in Lancashire.

Mark Cox and Jane McCarry, best recognised as Tam and Isa from BBC and Netflix’s Still Game, are heading to Viva Blackpool on Sunday 28 th September with their touring production, An Evening with Still Game’s Mark & Jane.

What can you expect from the show?

This intimate show promises fans an opportunity to get up close and personal with the pair that have established themselves as household names.

Promising a night of fun and laughter, Mark and Jane will delve into the lives of their beloved TV characters.

Having entertained audiences for 62 episodes across 21 years, the Craiglang legends will share stories and secrets from their time on the award-wining show and their individual careers.

Audiences will even get the chance to ask their own questions during a Q&A segment.

Jane McCarry (left) and Mark Cox (right) are best known for playinh Isa and Tam in BBC and Netflix’s Still Game, | submit

What have the famous pair said about the event?

Mark, who is also known for his appearances on Chewin’ The Fat, said ahead of the show: “These evenings are always a great laugh, both for audiences and us on stage. It’s always a pleasure to meet the fans of Still Game, who come loaded with great questions, and we can’t wait to meet the lovely people of Blackpool.”

Meanwhile Jane McCarry, who also starred in Rab C Nesbitt and children’s TV show Me Too!, said: “Mark and I have been having a blast on this tour. Still Game played such a huge role in our lives and to share stories and secrets from our time on the show with so many fans is really humbling.”

Where can I get tickets?

For their Blackpool show, you can book tickets online at: https://vivablackpool.com/

You can also head down to the Viva Blackpool’s Box Office at 3 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ or call 01253 297 297.

Ticket prices vary with value seating costing £19.91 for adults, standard seating £24.95, premier saeating £26.95 and premierPLUS seating costing £30.95.

There also reduced rates for those aged 7-15.