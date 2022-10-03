MHA Starr Hills, opposite the White Church at Clifton Drive, Ansdell, opened its doors for the first time in 1957 and provides residential care and support for up to 36 people.

To mark the anniversary, the staff at the home organised a week's worth of activities including live entertainment and afternoon tea.

Guests included family members of current residents as well as those who have lived at the home in previous years.

Nora Pimlott (left) and Jane Curtis were among the Starr Hills residents celebrating the anniversary.

There was a thanksgiving service to remember all those who have previously lived and worked at the home.

Camille Cutler, activity coordinator, said: “There was a lot of planning that went into the week, and we made sure our residents were consulted before we did anything.

“We had to postpone the original dates due to the death of The Queen and the celebrations came at the right time.

The Starr Hills residents had a great time at a variety special anniversary celebration events.

“The celebrations gave residents and staff members a chance to have fun and it was a great week

“Throughout the home there was a festival-like atmosphere and we have already had some residents ask us to do it again.

“Everyone had a great time, the response from family members and residents was very positive and that made it all worthwhile.

“We are very proud of the history here at MHA Starr Hills and look forward to our next landmark celebrations.”

Starr Hills was originally built as the home of renowned artist Richard Ansdell, as acknowledged on a blue plaque there installed by the Lytham St Annes Civic Society.