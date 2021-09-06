Stanley Park swan has eye removed in emergency operation

Columbo being rescued from Stanley Park

The female swan, called Columbo, was picked up by animal rescuers in the park on Friday after it was noticed by concerned passers-by.

It was taken to the Veterinary Health Centre in Lytham, where it had an operation to remove an infected left eye.

From there, it was taken to the Swan's Rest rescue centre, where it is now settling into a long recovery.

The swan is currently undergoing rehabilitation

Mel Greenhalgh, of Brambles Wildlife Rescue in South Shore, said: "She has found her feisty side again which is good news as she was very placid when we plucked her out the lake... which is worrying as swans are usually feisty.

"She must have been in great pain with her eye as it was, and she will cope just fine with one eye. In a few weeks she will be re-released by us to Stanley Park. Only teamwork can make this happen so a big thank you to the Veterinary Health Centre and Swans Rest for working with us to get her the treatment she needed, and for their love and care in helping this magnificent girl."