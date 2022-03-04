The appeal to help the stricken of the war-ravaged country was launched this week and essential items to be sent out to Poland as vital aid are being collected at Lytham’s Institute this weekend (March 5 and 6).

The appeal is backed by Fylde Council, who are providing the Institute as a collection point, and the Bobby Ball Foundation, which is acting as the official charitable organisation for the fundraising.

Yvonne Ball, widow of the late Lytham-based comedian in whose memory the Foundation was established to help charities, and fellow trustees of the Foundation, are keen to do all they can to help and are planning a lunch event with entertainment at Lytham’s Clifton Arms Hotel on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mother and baby fleeing Ukraine.

All proceeds will go to the appeal and Yvonne said: “It really is an awful situation in Ukraine and it’s really important that we help those people.”

Norrie Ashcoft is set to host the event, with performers lined up including singing group Total Rewind and vocalist Bethan Thomas.

Meanwhile, the Institute will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm for donations of essential items to be transported to Poland, which borders Ukraine and has taken in thousands of fleeing refugees..

The Clifton Arms Hotel in Lytham will be the venue for an entertainment event in aid of the Fylde Appeal for Ukraine next month

Local resident Matthew Paczkowski is co-ordinating the local effort, while Fylde MP Mark Menzies is lending his support to help transport aid through borders.

Matthew said: “I know there are a lot of individuals collecting essential goods to send over to Poland but I thought it made more sense if the Fylde, as a whole community, got together so we can coordinate the effort and ensure we are sending the most essential things that are needed while also raising money.

“The financial support is absolutely essential and we are currently researching the very best aid charities to send this to so we can ensure every penny raised by people on the Fylde goes directly to those people that need our help as quickly as possible.”

As well as being able to donate via the Just Giving page justgiving.com/campaign/FyldeAidForUkraine, Fylde Aid for Ukraine is appealing for items such as sleeping bags and mats, towels, first aid kits, underwear, batteries, toiletries and sanitary products.

The donated items will then be transported directly to Poland where they will be distributed via local organisations there.

Matthew added: “There are a lot of people in Poland and other countries who are doing this and I know that the people of Fylde will support us. What is happening in Ukraine is so very upsetting. We are seeing the worst of humanity from Russia but the very best of humanity from Poland and elsewhere and I just want us all to be able to help.