Stage set for best outdoor plays accommodation yet at Lytham Hall

Hard work by a team of volunteers, led by Chris Blackburn and John Hornyak, has led to an increased seating capacity of 50, as well as a smoother surface for all at the season of seven performances of six plays beginning next month.

The additional capacity will come in useful as social distancing, which will still apply for the opening play on June 18 and could also through the season, depending on the Government’s road map step four announcement, means accommodation space is already reduced.

The necessary measures have brought the usual 500 down to 350 but the lawn improvements will add 50 to that, which has delighted plays organiser Julian Wilde, as the season – the 11th – is the biggest yet and is attracting unprecedented demand.

Volunteers at the Hall have been working on the new-look lawn throughout the spring

Julian said: “I very much appreciate all the thought and the effort by the ever-willing volunteers which has gone into making the lawn a second Wembley.”

Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “The stump of a huge beech tree has been removed and that, along with rolling, returfing and reseeding of the space brings extra capacity. It means more people will be able to sit close to the stage which is exactly what both the actors and the audience want at a live outdoor performance.”

Volunteers hard at work on the Hall lawn where the plays are accommodated