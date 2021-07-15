Staff Covid self-isolation numbers puts blue recycling bin collections on hold in Thornton
Wyre Council has advised residents in Thornton on social media that their blue bins will not be collected today (Thursday July 15), due to "many staff having to self-isolate."
The council told residents of 53 different streets that "many staff" from Veolia Environmental Services, which is contracted to collect recycling for the authority, were self-isolating.
It was hoped blue bins on missed streets could be collected on Saturday (July 17) instead - but this "may change as the week goes on."
Households were advised to either put extra paper and cardboard out with the next collection, or take it to a recycling centre themselves.
A spokesman for Wyre Council said: "Due to Covid-19 and many staff having to self-isolate, we apologise to customers in Thornton but your blue bin will not be collected today (Thursday July 15).
"We hope to collect bins from affected streets on Saturday July 17, but this may change as the week goes on. If we do no not manage to collect, additional card placed by your bin will be taken on the next collection or you can take it to the recycling centre.
"Your garden waste will be collected as normal. Please do not report this as a missed bin on our website. Our crews are aware of the addresses that are affected. We sincerely apologise for this disruption and inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
The following addresses are affected:
Ashdale Grove
Bearwood Way
Bentley Green
Blenheim Drive
Brades Avenue
Caernarfon Close
Cathrow Way
Chatsworth Close
Chequers Way
Chirk Drive
Connaught Drive
Criccieth Place
Dianne Road
Elmside Close
Estuary Gardens
Fieldhouse Avenue
Gravners Field
Greengate
Hargate Road
Harlech Grove
Hasbury Drive
Hatfield Close
Hillylaid Road
Hornsea Close
Hulme Avenue
Hurtsleigh Heights
Lawsons Road (1-149) - Brays Heys, Torentum court
Leslie Avenue
Lindley Croft
Norton Vale
Oakwood Close
Oxendale Road
Portland Close
Raikes Road
Redwood Gardens
Rhuddlan Gardens
Rover Road
Roscoe Avenue
Rosewood Close
Ruthin Drive
Sandwell Avenue
Southdown Close
Stanah Gardens
Stanah Road
Stuart Road
Suffolk Close
Tretower Way
Underbank road
Usk Avenue
Welburn Walk
Woodfield Road
Woodhouse Road
Woodley Avenue
