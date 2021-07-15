Staff Covid self-isolation numbers puts blue recycling bin collections on hold in Thornton

The council told residents of 53 different streets that "many staff" from Veolia Environmental Services, which is contracted to collect recycling for the authority, were self-isolating.

It was hoped blue bins on missed streets could be collected on Saturday (July 17) instead - but this "may change as the week goes on."

Households were advised to either put extra paper and cardboard out with the next collection, or take it to a recycling centre themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue recycling bin collections have been affected by staff self-isolation numbers in Thornton today.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: "Due to Covid-19 and many staff having to self-isolate, we apologise to customers in Thornton but your blue bin will not be collected today (Thursday July 15).

"We hope to collect bins from affected streets on Saturday July 17, but this may change as the week goes on. If we do no not manage to collect, additional card placed by your bin will be taken on the next collection or you can take it to the recycling centre.

"Your garden waste will be collected as normal. Please do not report this as a missed bin on our website. Our crews are aware of the addresses that are affected. We sincerely apologise for this disruption and inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The following addresses are affected:

Ashdale Grove

Bearwood Way

Bentley Green

Blenheim Drive

Brades Avenue

Caernarfon Close

Cathrow Way

Chatsworth Close

Chequers Way

Chirk Drive

Connaught Drive

Criccieth Place

Dianne Road

Elmside Close

Estuary Gardens

Fieldhouse Avenue

Gravners Field

Greengate

Hargate Road

Harlech Grove

Hasbury Drive

Hatfield Close

Hillylaid Road

Hornsea Close

Hulme Avenue

Hurtsleigh Heights

Lawsons Road (1-149) - Brays Heys, Torentum court

Leslie Avenue

Lindley Croft

Norton Vale

Oakwood Close

Oxendale Road

Portland Close

Raikes Road

Redwood Gardens

Rhuddlan Gardens

Rover Road

Roscoe Avenue

Rosewood Close

Ruthin Drive

Sandwell Avenue

Southdown Close

Stanah Gardens

Stanah Road

Stuart Road

Suffolk Close

Tretower Way

Underbank road

Usk Avenue

Welburn Walk

Woodfield Road

Woodhouse Road

Woodley Avenue