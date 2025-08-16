The team behind Blackpool’s new £34million Holiday Inn hotel have once again proved they are more than just hospitality experts.

Staff at the Holiday Inn on Blackpool’s Talbot Gateway have committed a year of giving back to the local community, promising 1,000 volunteer hours and raising at least £1,000 to support Brian House Children’s Hospice.

The new partnership will see hotel team members dedicate their time and energy to a series of fundraising events and hands-on volunteering at the hospice, which provides specialist care for children and young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, plus essential support for their families, across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

With fitness challenges including night runs, step count targets and a festive Santa dash planned, the hotel team will be contributing both in and out of the workplace to support Brian House’s vital services.

Mark Winter, general manager of Holiday Inn Blackpool said: “Our team is passionate about making a real difference to our community.

“Committing 1,000 hours means we’re showing up, getting involved and helping Brian House continue the incredible work they do for children and families who need them most, while also actively raising essential funds to support their work.”

For more information about Brian House visit https://www.brianhouse.org.uk/