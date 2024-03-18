St Patrick's Day 2024: 11 pictures as celebrations take place across Lancashire

People thronged the streets to celebrate St Patrick's Day.
By Emma Downey
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:02 GMT

People decked out in shamrock glasses, Irish flags and leprechaun hats lined the streets yesterday to raise a pint (or two) of the black stuff in honour of St Patrick’s Day 2024.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures our readers sent in of them celebrating.

1. St Patrick's Day celebrations 2024

Jayne Crowley posted this picture of three ladies having fun at the Lime Bar Lounge in Penwortham. Photo: Jayne Crowley

2. St Patrick's Day celebrations 2024

These two were dressed to impress! Photo: Chris Donnelly

3. St Patrick's Day celebrations 2024

Now this looks like a party! Photo: Chris Donnelly

4. St Patrick's Day celebrations 2024

Carmel Angel Sharratt has this fab T-shirt. She said: "My husband is 6'5 and I am '4'11 and. I am Irish he is English say no more." Photo: Carmel Angel Sharratt

5. St Patrick's Day celebrations 2024

Stephen Smith's cake is not just any old cake - it's a St Patrick's Day one! Photo: Stephen Smith

6. St Patrick's Day celebrations 2024

Rosemary Wignall sent in this picture. Photo: Rosemary Wignall

