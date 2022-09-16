The service led by Dr Jill Duff, the Bishop of Lancaster, was held at around 11am on Friday, September 16.
Members of the public mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II left floral tributes outside the church. Planeloads of Turkish carnations are heading to the UK for the Queen’s funeral on Monday. Turkish Cargo said that after the Queen’s death last week orders for flowers shot up by 90 per cent.
Bishop Jill joined the leader of St John's Church, Andy Dykes, to pray and worship as they gave thanks to God for the life of Her Majesty.
Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday, September. 19.
In a statement, the Earl of Wessex said the royal family had been “overwhelmed by the tide of emotion" following the Queen’s death and thanked the public for their support.
