The annual St George’s Charity Golf Day returned to St Annes Old Links Golf Club in April, and organisers were keen to raise at least £20,000 to take their total funds raised for local charities to £100,000 since the event began in 2013.

Now the coffers have been counted, it has been confirmed that the 39 teams playing the shot gun competition raised an impressive £20,511 which will be split between Trinity Hospice, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and Pear Tree Holiday Club.

Organisers Mick Threlfall, of Threlfall Transport Ltd, and Mark Leech, operations director at Ribby Hall Village, said they were thrilled to have hit their milestone.

St George’s Golf Day organisers Mick Threlfall and Mark Leech present a cheque for £20,511 to Trinity Hospice, to be split between Trinity, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity and Pear Tree Holiday Club. It takes the event’s fundraising to over £100,000 for local charities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick said: “We are thrilled to have raised so much for charity over the years, and know that the money raised at this year’s event will be a great help to our three chosen charities and make a difference to those who need them.

“Entry to the competition was so busy that we had to double-up on holes, but it was a fantastic event made successful by all those who took part and the many local businesses, organisations and individuals who support it.

“A very special thank you to David Haythornthwaite of The Tangerine Group for sponsoring the event, friends and family at Ribby Hall Village and those at St Annes Old Links Golf Club for their continued support of the golf day.

“We’re very much looking forward to continuing our support of local charities through the St George’s Golf Day, which will return next year on St George’s Day.”

At the end of the golf tournament, players enjoyed drinks together to reflect on their day before a much-anticipated prize-giving ceremony and charity auction.

Trinity’s community fundraising manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “What an incredible achievement for Mick, Mark and everyone involved in the St George’s Charity Golf Day!

“We’re delighted that this well-established and much-loved event has succeeded in its ambition to make such an incredible difference to local charities.

“We were once again delighted to have been selected as one of the benefitting charities for this event, and the money raised will truly make a difference to those living on the Fylde coast who need specialist hospice care, wherever they are.