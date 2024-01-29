St Annes athlete Hannah Whiteley is up for international title of Best Female Kitesurfer with IKSurfMag
A world-renowned kitesurfer from the Fylde Coast is up for a prestigious title - and she needs your help!
The professional watersports athlete, Hannah Whiteley, is in the running for Best Female Kitesurfer 2023 in IKSurfMag.
The results are determined by public vote - so she is calling on people of St Annes to get behind her by voting at this link.
Hannah previously won the prestigious title in 2022, 2021, 2020 & 2016 - after perfecting her skills on St Annes North Beach.