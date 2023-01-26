St Annes synagogue

It’s at the synagogue on Orchard Road on Holocaust Memorial day, Friday, January 27 and will involve several Fylde coast schools.

Leah Burman, the founder of the Northern Holocaust Education Group is guest speaker. She is a second generation survivor of the Holocaust, with both her parents having been born in Poland. The theme this year is Ordinary People.

Guests include Fylde mayor and mayoress Coun Ben Aitken and Bernadette Nolan, deputy mayor Coun Alan Clayton and deputy mayoress Helen Ementon, along with Fylde MP Mark Menzies and High Sheriff of Lancashire, Martin Ainscough.

Pupils of St Mary’s Catholic College, Blackpool, Hodgson, Poulton and Willows Primary, Kirkham will take part while Rabbi Danny Bergson of St Annes Hebrew Congregation will read the memorial prayer.