St Annes Rotary Club's 'human fruit machine' video goes viral on TikTok

A comical video of a ‘human fruit machine’ has gone viral after the ‘old school’ game puzzled youngsters at a seafront event in St Annes.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
The traditional game – once a popular attraction at village fetes – entertained visitors of all ages at the International Kite Festival and RNLI Open Day on South Promenade last week (September 9 & 10).

But one video shared by local mum Holly Dyson has gone viral on TikTok after she filmed her young son’s baffled reaction to the comically rigged game.

But the youngster was thrilled when the ‘human fruit machine’ came up with three apples for a big jackpot win on his third nudge.

Members of St Annes Rotary Club entertain children with their "Human Fruit Machine" at the RNLI open day and Kite Festival at the weekend. (Picture & video by Holly Dyson)Members of St Annes Rotary Club entertain children with their "Human Fruit Machine" at the RNLI open day and Kite Festival at the weekend. (Picture & video by Holly Dyson)
Members of St Annes Rotary Club entertain children with their "Human Fruit Machine" at the RNLI open day and Kite Festival at the weekend. (Picture & video by Holly Dyson)

The boy walked away a winner after picking his prize out of a bucket of toys, as the Rotary Club gentlemen launched into another whirling round of ‘human fruit machine’ – complete with sound effects!

All proceeds from the fun game will help fund the club's community and charity support work, said the Rotary Club.

You can watch Holly’s hilarious video on TikTok here.

