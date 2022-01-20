St Annes Holocaust service to be held virtually for a second year

The event to remember those who lost their lives in the Second World War Nazi death camps will take place on Friday, January 28 and will be streamed live from St Annes Synagogue from 10.30am.

Participants will include videos made by local students, a message from the High Sheriff of Lancashire Edwin Booth and Rabbi Danny Bergson, based at St Annes.

Organisers’ spokesman Michelle Morris said: “We cannot let this important date in our calendar go without being marked by a memorial service.”

The memorial service was last held physically in January 2020

The St Annes memorial services have been held since 2017, with the last one held physically at the synagogue in January 2020 marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

Its theme was ‘Stand Together’ and guest speaker was Trude Silman. then aged 90, who remembered being sent home early from school in March 1939, when the Nazis invaded Slovakia.

Anyone wishing to join the live streaming of this year’s event next Friday should email [email protected]

