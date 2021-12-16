St Annes Christmas Market set to be an annual event

Organisers the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) hope it will become an annual event in Ashton Gardens.

Stallholders were delighted with how it went, with Sara Dewhurst, of Lytham Gin, hailing it “the most successful event we have ever attended”.

She said: “The atmosphere was wonderful, the organisers did a fantastic job and I’m sure that this is the start of something big for St Annes. Lytham Gin is already looking forward to next year.”

STEP chairman Veli Kirk at the St Annes Market with Fylde Council chief executive Allan Oldfield

Coun Gavin Harrison, chairman of St Annes Town Council, said: “Feedback from our independent businesses suggests the whole town was busy and proves the worth of this kind of market. St Annes Town Council looks forward to working closely with STEP to deliver similar successful events in the future.

STEP chairman Veli Kirk said: “The feedback was excellent. We wanted to bring something really special to St Annes and thanks to everyone who supported it. It went really well.”

