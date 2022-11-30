St Annes Christmas Market is back - bigger and better for its second year

Ashton Gardens will again host stalls galore, offering a wide variety of food, drink and gift options.

The event, organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), supported by Fylde Council and St Annes Town Council, has been extended to five days, from Thursday, December 8 to Sunday, December 11.

This year, the market will feature two large marquees, alongside each other, in the lower part of the park near Clifton Drive North – and to improve accessibility, two ramps will be used, courtesy of Fylde Council, with flooring on the ground and more space, including a ‘gap’ between the two marquees.

St Annes Enterprise Partnership chairman Veli Kirk was delighted with the success of the town's first Christmas Market. Picture: Adam Gee Photography.

Inside will be more than 50 stalls offering craft, beauty, art, homewares, food goodies, gifts, drinks and more.

Food and drink vans will line the main pathway, including a vintage bus, and they will lead to 12 Christmas cabins.

Father Christmas will be in his Grotto daily, with no need to book, there will be some small funfair rides for the young ones and the evenings will have entertainment from choirs.There will be two special ‘quiet hours’ for children with Autism (ASD) before the market officially opens on Saturday 8:45am-9:45am and on Sunday 9:45am-10:45am, allowing pre-booked visitors to go through slowly and quietly to see Father Christmas.

St Annes Christmas Market in Ashton Gardens last year

Yvonne Ball, widow of Bobby, will officially open the Market at 4pm on December 8 and the Market hours are: Thursday, December 4pm-8pm (grotto until 6pm); Friday, December 9 11am-8pm (grotto until 7pm); Saturday, December 10 11am-8pm (grotto until 6pm); Sunday, December 11am-6pm (grotto until 6pm)STEP chairman Veli Kirk said: “The response has been amazing. The turnout last year was wonderful and we have extended the event this year but still we have been turning potential stall holders away.

"It’s now established as an annual event and looks like it only going to get even bigger. We look forward to welcoming everyone.