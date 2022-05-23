St Annes care home rolls out red carpet for royal visit from 'The Queen'

The Hamptons Care Centre, off Heyhouses Lane, enlisted the help of three-year-old Isla Bates for the planting of a special tree in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

The royal engagement was also attended by Major Briscoe MBE from the Duke of Lancashire Regiment and Andrew Fairhurst, a veteran of the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment.

Isla Bates, three, as The Queen

Residents enjoyed a buffet lunch while watching the tree planting, which officially kick-started the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the 76-bed home.

Isla’s mum Alex Fairhurst, who works for New Care Homes, which oversees The Hamptons, said: “Isla thoroughly enjoyed her day at The Hamptons, and especially loved dressing up as The Queen. It is a real privilege for Isla to be involved in the Platinum Jubilee and by planting the tree she is playing her part in improving the environment and leaving a lasting legacy in St Annes.”

The Hamptons manager Sara Allton said: “The residents were thrilled to have a mini Queen for the day and enjoyed all of the celebrations, from the red carpet arrival for Isla to watching the tree being planted and the barbecue with loved ones. There were smiles all round and the residents still talk about the ‘royal engagement’ at The Hamptons.”

Isla has so far visited 10 care homes in Lancashire on behalf of New Care, planting trees as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

'The Queen' with her guardof honour, Major Briscoe MBE and Andrew Fairhurst