St Annes Bridge Club taking on new recruits
Fact trying to skills at a popular card game?
St Annes Bridge Club moved to its own premises in Allenby Road earlier this year and is planning an open day there, as well as offering new corses for anyone wishing to learn the game.
The Club’s history stretches back over 40 years, previously being known as Clifton Bridge Club, and has grown from strength to strength, with eight bridge sessions played each week including one morning and three evening sessions.
Two of the weekly sessions are also ‘hosted’, enabling players without a partner to enjoy a game of bridge.
Most Popular
The Club is currently trialling membership of the English Bridge Union.
The open day is planned for Sunday, January 15 from 2-4 pm for anyone interested in seeing the developments made to the premises and a new course for those wishing to learn bridge will begin on Wednesday evenings at 7pm from January 18. Details by email [email protected] and more at www.stannesbridgeclub.co.uk