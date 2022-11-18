St Annes Bridge Club moved to its own premises in Allenby Road earlier this year and is planning an open day there, as well as offering new corses for anyone wishing to learn the game.

The Club’s history stretches back over 40 years, previously being known as Clifton Bridge Club, and has grown from strength to strength, with eight bridge sessions played each week including one morning and three evening sessions.

Two of the weekly sessions are also ‘hosted’, enabling players without a partner to enjoy a game of bridge.

The Club is currently trialling membership of the English Bridge Union.