Spruce-up for Lytham's Clifton Square thanks to Government funding

Fylde Council successfully bid for £243,500 from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund which is providing councils across England a share of £56m from the European Regional Development Fund to support the nation’s traders following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding, which builds on the £50m Reopening High Street Safely Fund, aims to help local authorities create and promote a safe and welcoming environment for local trade and tourism.

Fylde Council is using the money in a variety of ways including the funding of improvements to town centres, and financially supporting local business groups which are creating a range of events and activities that promote retail, hospitality and the visitor economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Whitaker of Lytham Business Partnership, Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley and contractor Gary Carr in Clifton Square, Lytham

The Welcome Back Fund is also supporting public realm improvements in St Annes' main shopping areas, with broken flagstones replaced, planting schemes rejuvenated and a general spring clean of the pavement surfaces.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said after visiting Clifton Square to meet contractor Gary Carr and his team: “Our historic town centres are the heartbeat of our communities and, therefore, it is vitally important we do all we can to ensure they look their very best for both local residents and visitors.

“The funding secured through the Welcome Back Fund allows us to put in place additional measures to make improvements while promoting a safe environment for local trade and tourism.

Contractor Gary Carr painting railings in Clifton Square, Lytham

“It is great to see the work now underway in Clifton Square and very soon in St Annes, where the focus will be on improving the main shopping areas.

“The pandemic hit our high streets and hospitality businesses extremely hard, so it is essential we not only spread the word that our town centres are back and open for business but that we support them in every way we can.”

Andrew Whitaker, executive member of Lytham Business Partnership and proprietor of the Mode hotel on Clifton Square, said: “Clifton Square is important for Lytham – being a focal point of the town and visited by so many thousands of people each year.

“It is absolutely vital the Square is kept in tip top condition as it reflects on the whole town, so it is good to see the Welcome Back Fund being used in such a way.

“Come the Spring, the town will be so vibrant with locals, visitors and outdoor diners and it will be fantastic for them to see the Square in all its glory.”

Together with the town centre improvement works, local business groups will be using the Welcome Back Fund to help promote local towns ahead of Christmas with the hope such activity will help improve the footfall in town centres from locals and visitors.

Kirkham Business Group plans to use £10,000 from the Welcome Back Fund to support its successful shop local Loyalty Card scheme. The town’s public realm is currently subject to major plans as part of a Fylde Council-led £10m regeneration masterplan.

The funding can also be used to create events which attract more people to visit the Fylde coast.

One of the groups involved is the South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership who are busy creating new activity trails and artwork which symbolises the importance of rail within the community, historically and into the future.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.