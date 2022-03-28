The walk, which took place last Saturday (March 26), saw Indie's parents Danielle and Danny along with family and friends complete 24 miles in approximately nine hours.

Organiser and family friend Kimberley Everett said: "A group of 31 walkers completed the 26 mile walk from Blackpool to Chorley over the weekend raising over £4K for Indie and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in the gorgeous sunshine."

Family and friends who took part in the sponsored walk over the weekend

All funds raised from the walk will be split down the middle - half going to Indie's fund for making memories and the other half to Ward 84 (chemotherapy and haematology ward) at RMCH where Indie is treated.

Indie’s mother Danielle added: “Saturday was a very emotional day, both myself and Danny are so overwhelmed with all of the support we have received. All of the walkers were amazing.

"Both Indie and Tallulah were treated like royalty. We are so lucky to have the best community around us - a huge thank you to everybody body involved and all those who have so kindly donated.”

Indie, who was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus - a build up of fluid on the brain, days before starting Duke Street Nursery last November with her friends, has suffered hair loss, exhaustion and trouble eating due chemotherapy treatment.

Indie (white dress) with her parents and big sister Tallulah

She has also been registered as severely partially sighted due to the irreversible tumour.