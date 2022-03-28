Sponsored walk from Blackpool to Chorley raises over £4,000 for girl with brain tumour
A sponsored walk from Blackpool seafront to Chorley in the hope of raising £1,000 for five-year-old Indie Thomas who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, has reached over £4,000.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:17 pm
The walk, which took place last Saturday (March 26), saw Indie's parents Danielle and Danny along with family and friends complete 24 miles in approximately nine hours.
Organiser and family friend Kimberley Everett said: "A group of 31 walkers completed the 26 mile walk from Blackpool to Chorley over the weekend raising over £4K for Indie and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in the gorgeous sunshine."
Read More
Read MorePublic urged not to approach Preston man wanted in connection with drugs offence...
All funds raised from the walk will be split down the middle - half going to Indie's fund for making memories and the other half to Ward 84 (chemotherapy and haematology ward) at RMCH where Indie is treated.
Indie’s mother Danielle added: “Saturday was a very emotional day, both myself and Danny are so overwhelmed with all of the support we have received. All of the walkers were amazing.
"Both Indie and Tallulah were treated like royalty. We are so lucky to have the best community around us - a huge thank you to everybody body involved and all those who have so kindly donated.”
Indie, who was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus - a build up of fluid on the brain, days before starting Duke Street Nursery last November with her friends, has suffered hair loss, exhaustion and trouble eating due chemotherapy treatment.
She has also been registered as severely partially sighted due to the irreversible tumour.