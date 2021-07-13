Spirit of Youth and Clifton Rangers junior football clubs on their bikes to Anfield for Jordan Banks

Some 32 members of Spirit of Youth and Clifton Rangers junior football clubs, along with riders of all abilities across Blackpool, cycled from Common Edge playing fields to Anfield Stadium and back on Sunday.

The group participated in the 90 mile round-trip in memory of Blackpool youngster and avid Liverpool FC fan Jordan Banks nine, who was tragically killed by a lightning strike in May.

Jordan, a member of Clifton Rangers JFC, was taking part in a one to one football training session on Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road when he died.

32 youngsters and adults from two resort football teams cycled 90 miles on Sunday to raise money for Jordan Banks' family in his memory. Pic: Jonathan Barratt.

While visiting the stadium the cyclists picked up a special Liverpool shirt with Jordan's name on, in tribute to him.

Jonathan Barratt, organiser of the event and Spirit of Youth treasurer, said: "We have raised almost £5,000 so far.

"The ride was a great success, and a really nice tribute to Jordan. Liverpool FC will also be giving us signed shirts when they are back after the close season."

The money raised from the event will be given to Jordan's family, and donations can still be made here for around another week.

