Spencer Leader: When is the funeral date for St Annes' 'Poppy Man'

The funeral of the ‘Poppy Man’ of St Annes, Spencer Leader, will be at the United Reformed Church, next to the town’s Ashton Gardens, on Monday, July 11, starting at 1.45pm.

By Tony Durkin
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:43 pm

Spencer, a member of the Royal British Legion for more than 60 years and organiser of the Lytham St Annes Poppy Appeal for more than 40, died last month. aged 84, after being admitted to hospital with a chest infection.

During his membership he served in every capacity of the Legion’s St Annes Branch committee – president, chairman, secretary, welfare officer, social secretary, sick visitor, delegate to County committee, and National Conference and treasurer of branch and coastal group.

Donations to the Poppy Appeal in his memory are being invited by his family and the Royal British legion will have a strong representation at the funeral, with standard bearers and bugle player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Spencer Leader in a poppy suit he donned several years ago to collect for the Poppy Appeal

Spencer, a father of three and grandfather of five, served in the Army Service Corps and among the officer he drove was Second World War military commander Field Marshall Montgomery.

Read More

Read More
Tributes as 'Poppy Man' of St Annes dies, aged 84

Coun Ed Nash, armed forces member of Fylde Council, said: “Spencer was there every year, giving his all for the Poppy Appeal and raising so much money for the fund.

"”He was King of he Legion locally, put his heart and soul into the charity which meant so much to him and made sure Armistice Day was suitably marked every year.

"He was a one-off who will be so much missed and very difficult to replace.”

Donations can be made via funeral director Mark Rae of St Annes tel. 789000.

St AnnesAshton GardensRoyal British Legion