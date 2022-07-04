Spencer, a member of the Royal British Legion for more than 60 years and organiser of the Lytham St Annes Poppy Appeal for more than 40, died last month. aged 84, after being admitted to hospital with a chest infection.

During his membership he served in every capacity of the Legion’s St Annes Branch committee – president, chairman, secretary, welfare officer, social secretary, sick visitor, delegate to County committee, and National Conference and treasurer of branch and coastal group.

Donations to the Poppy Appeal in his memory are being invited by his family and the Royal British legion will have a strong representation at the funeral, with standard bearers and bugle player.

Spencer Leader in a poppy suit he donned several years ago to collect for the Poppy Appeal

Spencer, a father of three and grandfather of five, served in the Army Service Corps and among the officer he drove was Second World War military commander Field Marshall Montgomery.

Coun Ed Nash, armed forces member of Fylde Council, said: “Spencer was there every year, giving his all for the Poppy Appeal and raising so much money for the fund.

"”He was King of he Legion locally, put his heart and soul into the charity which meant so much to him and made sure Armistice Day was suitably marked every year.

"He was a one-off who will be so much missed and very difficult to replace.”