Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for December.

Each month the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) release a list of enforcement sites where mobile speed vans will be located, helping motorists drive at an appropriate and safe speed within designated limits.

The LRSP will aim to visit the following list of locations over the Christmas month.

Lancashire RoadWatch

A56 By Pass (50mph), HaslingdenA584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Lytham Rd Westbound (50mph) , Freckleton.A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton.A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton.A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys.A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley.A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk.A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham.A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton.A59 Longton By Pass (50mph), Hutton.A584 Preston New Rd From Blackpool Rd To Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph), Freckleton.A6 Lancaster Rd,Nr Beaumont Gate Farm (30mph), Lancaster.A59, Clitheroe By-Pass (60mph), Chatburn.

Speed Management

A683 Bay Gateway (40mph), Torrisholme.A583, Riversway (50mph), Preston.A683 Bay Gateway (50mph), Slyne.James Towers Way (40mph), Broughton.A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston.M6, Between Junctions 32 & 33 (70mph) Near To The Jepps Lane Over Bridge.B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley.B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys.A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham.Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth.A586 Blackpool Rd (30mph), St Michael’s.A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn.Inglewhite Road (30 Mph), Longridge.Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone.Whalley Old Road (30mph), Blackburn.A6177, Haslingden Road, Nr Hospital, Blackburn.Bury Road (30mph), Rawtenstall.St Vincents Road (30mph), Preston.Clayton Brook Road (30mph), Clayton Brook.Blacksnape Road, Nr Playing Fields (30mph), Blacksnape.Rawlinson Lane (30mph), Heath Charnock.

Motorways