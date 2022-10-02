Spanish art the topic of October Arts Society lecture in Lytham
Dr Jacqueline Cockburn will be the speaker at the Arts Society Fylde’s monthly lecture at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion on Wednesday, October 5, starting a 2pm.
By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 3:45 pm
Dr Cockburn is a course director and lecturer at the Victoria and Albert Museum and also lectures at The Royal Academy, The Art Fund and The London Art History Society. Her specialist field is Spanish art and she runs residential courses in southern Spain in the art and culture of the region.
Entry to the lecture for guests is £8 on the door.