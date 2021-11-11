South Shore band Alright to perform at Blackpool Tower

Alright made their performing debut at the Bootleg Social in July

The lads from Alright are performing a gig up on the fifth floor of Blackpool Tower next month.

They will be among the first acts to play a live gig at the Tower's new event space, aptly called The Fifth Floor.

Their gig, the Alright Christmas Takeover, takes place there on Saturday December 18, when there will be live music from several bands between 7pm and 11pm, although the event continues until 2am with a guest DJ.

The band were at the venue for a run-through on Tuesday night and during that session recorded four self-penned tracks to release on YouTube at the beginning of next month.

Lead singer Joe Darnell, 24, said: "It's a really nice venue and we're so glad to get this chance to play there.

"Being able to perform live in front of an audience is a real buzz and we can't wait for this."

It is the band's second live gig, following their successful debut performance at the Bootleg Social, Topping Street, on Saturday July 24.

The band formed when its members were introduced via mutual friends just before the second lockdown last year and discovered they were on the same musical wavelength.

They began writing songs and have already released a number of singles via online music sites, which have proved popular.

Along with Joe and Matt Bunnage , the line-up also features lead guitarist Joe Platt , and Josh Hagan on drums.

The recording at Blackpool Tower features the songs Got Myself to Blame, Nelly, Rat Race and Tangerine Dream.

Next month's big gig will also feature performances by Liverpool band Columbia, as well as Sea Legs, and Afternoon People.