2. Fleetwood seafront will be the venue for the first of Wyre Council's health walks of 2014.

Fleetwood seafront offers one of the Fylde coast's best walks - and it can be as long or as short as you'd like. For a Mother' Day get-together it is perfect, as there is wheelchair access if needed, beautiful views over Morecambe Bay and plenty of places for a cup of tea or a quality coffee, such as the North Euston Hotel or the splendid FBK Cafe nextdoor to the the YMCA Leisure Centre, offering some of the best coffee on the coast in a stylish and comfortable setting.

Photo: n/a