From a beach sports event in St Annes this weekend, to a day out at Blackpool Pleasure or leisurely lunch here on the Fylde coast, here are some options for the big day.
Mother’s Day is an ideal time for families to show their mum’s how much they care and a great chance to bring the family together.
If mum’s the sporty sort, the beach sport event on St Annes beach is a two-day festival on Saturday and Sunday (March 26/27), organised by Global Beach Sports and will offer the opportunity to participate in a host of sports and games, with spectators also very welcome.
It’s on between 10am and 4pm both days, with a funfair.
Another option is Fleetwood seafront, offering lovely walks and plenty of places to nip in for a hot drink and a bite.
Then there is the Winter Gardens, the Grand Theatre, Lytham Hall and, just outside the Fylde coast, Barton Grange Garden Centre.
1. Swans in Stanley Park
Blackpool's Grade II-listed Stanley Park is the perfect place for the family to visit on Mother's Day, with its Art Deco Cafe, swan lake and play area for the grandchildren. A new masterplan is also being developed to upgrade the park for its centenary in 2026.
2. Fleetwood seafront will be the venue for the first of Wyre Council's health walks of 2014.
Fleetwood seafront offers one of the Fylde coast's best walks - and it can be as long or as short as you'd like. For a Mother' Day get-together it is perfect, as there is wheelchair access if needed, beautiful views over Morecambe Bay and plenty of places for a cup of tea or a quality coffee, such as the North Euston Hotel or the splendid FBK Cafe nextdoor to the the YMCA Leisure Centre, offering some of the best coffee on the coast in a stylish and comfortable setting.
3. The re-opening of Beach House Bistro on the promenade in Blackpool - the venue was devastated by storms in February. Photos by Stuart Ford Photography.
Mum’s eat can eat free at the The Beach House Bistro & Bar when they go there with an adult on Mother's Day. You do have to book prior to Mother’s Day and must quote ‘mums eat free’ when booking.Photos by Stuart Ford Photography.
How about visiting Blackpool Zoo on Mother's Day? It will be a great chance to see some of the other mothers, such as the ones in the gorilla household!
