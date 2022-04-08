'Sociable, intelligent and friendly' - RSPCA says rats could be man's new best friend

There are around 200,000 pet rats living in the UK today, and while many small animal enthusiasts praise their affectionate natures and intelligence, they remain largely misunderstood.

Some people see rats as nothing but vermin, carrying diseases wherever they go.

Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA’s rodent welfare expert, said: “Rats are sociable, intelligent and friendly animals but they can often be misunderstood and underestimated. As a charity, we sadly dealt with more than 670 reports about rats in need of our help last year.

“This is why it’s really important to understand how rats are kept, so that the best and most helpful advice can be given to owners on how to care for rats and improve their welfare. Although the survey revealed lots of good news about how rats are cared for, it also highlighted some common issues such as a lack of enrichment and time outside of their cages, and owners not taking their rats to the vets.”

There were 670 reports of rats in need reported to the RSPCA’s cruelty line - 55 a month, or nearly two rats each day. Of these, 87 reports were made in the North West.

Bailey Lister, of Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue in Staining, said: “We quite frequently get them in the rescue. We get two or three every month, simple because they have got quite a bad reputation, and people impulse buy them without knowing much about them.

Can you give Declan and Dermot a new home?

"They do make great pets. They can be trained just like dogs – my rats are litter trained and target trained.

"When we do get them in, more often than not, they have got mites. When rats come in alone, they are showing typical circlings behaviours, because they have been kept on their own. They’re extremely social. They’re really talkative and do communicate an awful lot with their own species.

"I describe them as puppies that never grow up. They have such amazing personalities. You don’t have to commit as long to them as a dog, they’re friendlier than hamsters, they rarely bite and are active during the day. They’re all-around good pets – but you have to do your research.”

CAN YOU GIVE A RAT A GOOD HOME?

Declan and Dermot are two rats looking for their forever home after their previous owner gave them up to Longview Animal Centre, Stalmine.

An RSPCA Blackpool spokesman said: “They are both friendly boys who enjoy being handled but would benefit from regular human interaction in their new home to build up their confidence. They will need to be rehomed together and will need a large cage with plenty of enrichment.”