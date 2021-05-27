Smokey needs a home
Smokey is a beautiful senior lady who is looking for a peaceful home to spend her final years and somewhere where she can put her paws up and enjoy a slower pace of life.
She has sadly found herself in a rehoming centre at 17 years old after her previous owner could no longer care for her.
She is a bold and affectionate cat who likes a gentle fuss, she is also very talkative so needs her new human guardians not to be put off by her very loud meow. As long as she has a comfy bed, good food and humans to love her she really doesn’t ask or want for much else. Smokey is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, flea’d and wormed. Her adoption fee is £85, ring the RSPCA on 01253 703000 for details .
