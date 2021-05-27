Smokey needs a home

She is a bold and affectionate cat who likes a gentle fuss, she is also very talkative so needs her new human guardians not to be put off by her very loud meow. As long as she has a comfy bed, good food and humans to love her she really doesn’t ask or want for much else. Smokey is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, flea’d and wormed. Her adoption fee is £85, ring the RSPCA on 01253 703000 for details .