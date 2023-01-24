Audiences at both Fleetwood High School and Cardinal Allen watched performances of ‘Smashed’, an international theatre production which has visited schools around the world and is currently touring Lancashire.

It combines a 25-minute dramatic performance, followed by a 35-minute interactive workshop which allows students to reflect on vital underage drinking themes and answer questions about choices made by the characters.

It certainly proved a talking point at the two Fleetwood schools, which hosted the production during Monday (January 23).

Smashed, the underage drinking drama and workshop production, came to Fleetwood High School

Fleetwood High said the drama session had made pupils think and they had made good contributions to the workshop afterwards.

The sessions are aimed at helping young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

Although the UK is making progress in reducing underage drinking, hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under 18s in Lancashire is above England’s national average.

Another moment during the underage drinking drama Smashed, which visited Fleetwood High School and Cardinal Allen High

Government data reveals Lancashire hospital admissions at 33.8 per 100,000 versus the national average of 29.3 per 100,000.

The Smashed production has been developed and presented by educational theatre and workshop provider Collingwood Learning and is supported by Diageo, the multinational alcoholic beverage company which is advocating responsible drinking.

Smashed has been running for over 17 years and has delivered educational performances to students in over 20 countries around the world.

To date, Smashed has reached over half a million students in the UK and looks set to reach a further 1,600 over the duration of this Lancashire tour.

Chris Simes, Managing Director at Collingwood Learning, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Lancashire to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme.

"These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”