Kerry Betteridge-Rowland changed her life and lost four and a half stone with some easy meal changes – from swapping big bowls of spaghetti bolognese to steak, chips and vegetables.

She became a Slimming World consultant to help other people to achieve their goals, and describes it as an ‘incredibly special and rewarding’ job.

Kerry, from South Shore, said: “I was a full time mum with four boys; my youngest twin boys were only three when I first started my business. I absolutely love helping others - it is incredibly special and so rewarding. I was so proud to launch my very first group in November 2019 and I went on to run two more.”

Before and after shots of Slimming World consultant Kerry Betteridge-Rowland

The 43-year-old says she lost weight over 20 months thanks to Food Optimising with Slimming World. She made changes such as swapping a large bowl of cereal for a poached egg on toast at breakfast; a salmon salad for lunch instead of a ham and cheese sandwich with a bag of crisps; and she ditched big bowls of spaghetti bolognese with garlic bread for dinner in favour of steak, chips and vegetables.

Now Kerry runs her own Slimming World groups on Tuesday evening at South Shore Tennis Club, and Thursday morning and evening at a purpose made Slimming World Studio on Ansdell Road, South Shore.

She explains the weight loss organisation is on the look out for more self-employed consultants to join the team.

Kerry added: “With so many people struggling to lose weight on their own we are on a mission to find those special people in the local community who can help us. The opportunity to become a self-employed Slimming World consultant provides plenty of flexibility and fits around most lifestyles.

Kerry Betteridge-Rowland, a Slimming World consultant from Blackpool

"Successful consultants can choose whether to work full time running several groups or part-time running just one group to fit around family and other commitments.”

Another Slimming World consultant from Blackpool has recently returned to the team following a break to focus on his key worker role as a head chef at a care home during the pandemic.

Steven Scollay, 29, joined Slimming World in 2016 and lost 6.5 stone. Being a chef he loved cooking so he was delighted that he could still make all of his favourite meals just changing the way he cooked them by using no fats and oils.

Steven, who now works at DWP and relaunched his Slimming World group last Wednesday evening at the Ansdell Road studio, is also sharing his tips to lose weight while saving money.

Steven Scollay, from Blackpool, has relaunched his Slimming World group. He became a consultant after losing 6.5 stone.

His top tips for January are: plan ahead; stick to a food shopping list; make more use of your freezer instead of just keeping frozen chips and pizza in it; buy own brand products; use a slow cooker or air fryer; swap meat for vegetables; opt for tinned, frozen and wonky veg; and look out for yellow ticket products in shops to find a bargain.

Steven added: “We’re here to help you shop, cook and eat in a way that suits your lifestyle, and that includes working within your weekly budget.”

